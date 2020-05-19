B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 43.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, implying a 120.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.66 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 912.3K.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.