B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Triumph Bancorp (TBK – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.42.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Triumph Bancorp with a $32.00 average price target, representing a 39.1% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

Triumph Bancorp’s market cap is currently $588.5M and has a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TBK in relation to earlier this year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.