B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on MYR Group (MYRG)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on MYR Group (MYRG – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MYR Group with a $31.00 average price target, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.14 and a one-year low of $16.33. Currently, MYR Group has an average volume of 101.6K.

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution; and Commercial and Industrial segments. The Transmission and Distribution segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services to high voltage transmission lines, substations, lower voltage underground, and overhead distribution systems. The Commercial and Industrial segment designs, installs, and maintains commercial and industrial wiring; traffic networks; and bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.