B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY – Research Report), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.35, close to its 52-week low of $1.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.6% and a 15.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

CymaBay Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.17, representing a 123.2% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.89 and a one-year low of $1.29. Currently, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.44M.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing and providing access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products include MBX-8025 and Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 aims to treat lipid and liver diseases while Arhalofenate intends to reduce gout flares and serum uric acid. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.