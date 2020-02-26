B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on WW International (WW)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on WW International (WW – Research Report), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.83.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.67, a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.00 price target.

Based on WW International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $29.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $43.79 million.

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations.