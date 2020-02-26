February 26, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on WW International (WW)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on WW International (WWResearch Report), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #998 out of 5934 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.67, a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on WW International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $29.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $43.79 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019