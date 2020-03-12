B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Warrior Met Coal (HCC – Research Report) on March 10 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.26, close to its 52-week low of $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Warrior Met Coal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25.

The company has a one-year high of $29.45 and a one-year low of $13.80. Currently, Warrior Met Coal has an average volume of 933.6K.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.