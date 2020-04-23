B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #5183 out of 6481 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

Based on Universal Technical Institute’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.23 million and net profit of $4.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UTI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.