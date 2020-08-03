B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Trecora Resources (TREC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan reiterated a Buy rating on Trecora Resources (TREC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 39.1% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Park-Ohio Holdings, and The ExOne Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trecora Resources with a $8.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.48 and a one-year low of $4.23. Currently, Trecora Resources has an average volume of 66.26K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trecora Resources engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and synthetic waxes; and provision of custom processing services. It operates through the Petrochemical and Specialty Wax segments. The Petrochemical segment is conducted through South Hampton Resources, Inc. (SHR), which produces high purity hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products; and Gulf State Pipe Line Co, Inc., which owns and operates pipelines that connect the SHR facility to a natural gas line, to SHR’s truck and rail loading terminal, and to a major petroleum products pipeline owned by a third party. The Specialty Wax segment is conducted through Trecora Chemical, Inc., which produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes. The company was founded on May 4, 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.