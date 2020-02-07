February 7, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on TiVo (TIVO)

By Jason Carr

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on TiVo (TIVOResearch Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.13, close to its 52-week low of $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TiVo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Based on TiVo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $151 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $288 million.

TiVo Corp. provides entertainment technology, software, and services. It operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product.

