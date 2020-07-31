July 31, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Suncoke Energy (SXC)

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on March 24, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Suncoke Energy (SXCResearch Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.5% and a 34.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Suncoke Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Suncoke Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $383 million and net profit of $4.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $391 million and had a net profit of $9.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Vansant, Virginia; East Chicago, Indiana; Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown, Ohio, respectively. The Brazil Coke segment comprises of its operations in Vitória. The Logistics segment includes the handling and mixing service operations in East Chicago, Indiana; Ceredo, West Virginia; Belle, West Virginia; Catlettsburg, Kentucky; and Convent, Louisiana. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019