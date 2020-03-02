March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation (FTAIResearch Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5522 out of 5939 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Transportation with a $24.00 average price target, which is a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.73 and a one-year low of $14.24. Currently, Fortress Transportation has an average volume of 353.6K.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, Ports and Terminals, and Corporate.

