B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation (FTAI – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.08.
According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5522 out of 5939 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Transportation with a $24.00 average price target, which is a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.
The company has a one-year high of $21.73 and a one-year low of $14.24. Currently, Fortress Transportation has an average volume of 353.6K.
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, Ports and Terminals, and Corporate.