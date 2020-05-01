B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Brunswick (BC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Brunswick (BC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.72.

Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.40, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Brunswick’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $918 million and net profit of $67.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $961 million and had a net profit of $43.4 million.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine and Boat. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories. The Boat segment produces and markets boats such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruiser, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum. The company was founded by John Brunswick in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, IL.