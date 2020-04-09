B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on American Software (AMSWA)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on American Software (AMSWA – Research Report), with a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.98.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

Based on American Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.6 million and net profit of $3.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27 million and had a net profit of $2.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, James B. Miller, a Director at AMSWA bought 3,000 shares for a total of $28,920.

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.