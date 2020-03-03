B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.21, close to its 52-week low of $15.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #2158 out of 5963 analysts.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

The company has a one-year high of $27.08 and a one-year low of $15.24. Currently, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has an average volume of 69.88K.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Market; Real Estate Market; and Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations.