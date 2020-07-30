B.Riley FBR Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 48.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50, implying a 101.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Viking Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.92 million.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.