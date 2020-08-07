B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.28.

Sharma has an average return of 27.4% when recommending Universal Technical Institute.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #984 out of 6876 analysts.

Universal Technical Institute has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Universal Technical Institute’s market cap is currently $270M and has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTI in relation to earlier this year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.