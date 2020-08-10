B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TG Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a one-year high of $24.76 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, TG Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGTX in relation to earlier this year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.