March 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

B.Riley FBR Reiterates a Buy Rating on Agenus (AGEN)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus (AGENResearch Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 25.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.57 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Agenus has an average volume of 2.05M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEN1884, AGEN2034, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, Prophage, AutoSynVax, PhosphoSynVax, and AS-21 Stimulon. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019