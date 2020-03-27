B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Marcus (MCS)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Marcus (MCS – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -23.4% and a 18.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Marcus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing a 130.3% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Marcus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $207 million and net profit of $7.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a net profit of $8.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.