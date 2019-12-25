B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Gap (GPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Gap (GPS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.64, close to its 52-week low of $15.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Gap has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.19.

Based on Gap’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4 billion and net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.09 billion and had a net profit of $266 million.

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix.