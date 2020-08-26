B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on 3D Systems (DDD)

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.27, close to its 52-week low of $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Park-Ohio Holdings, and The ExOne Company.

3D Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.56 and a one-year low of $5.19. Currently, 3D Systems has an average volume of 2.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DDD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three dimensional printing solutions. It includes three dimensional printers, materials, software, on demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.