B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy rating on Zumiez (ZUMZ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 48.8% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Tilly’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Zumiez with a $22.80 average price target.

Zumiez’s market cap is currently $619.2M and has a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.57.

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. It also offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion on July 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.