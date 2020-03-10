B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Xperi (XPER)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Xperi (XPER – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.58, close to its 52-week low of $13.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.8% and a 16.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xperi with a $30.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.84 and a one-year low of $13.82. Currently, Xperi has an average volume of 830.7K.

Xperi Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. It operates through the following two segments: Product Licensing and Semiconductor & IP Licensing.