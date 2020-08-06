B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Wolverine World Wide (WWW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wolverine World Wide with a $28.83 average price target, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Pivotal Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.70 and a one-year low of $12.19. Currently, Wolverine World Wide has an average volume of 618K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWW in relation to earlier this year.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear. The Wolverine Boston Group consists of Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Keds footwear and apparel, and the Kids footwear business, which includes the Stride Rite licensed business, as well as kids’ footwear offerings from Saucony, Sperry, Keds, Merrell, Hush Puppies and Cat. The company was founded by G. A. Krause in 1883 and is headquartered in Rockford, MI.