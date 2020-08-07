B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Shotspotter (SSTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on Shotspotter (SSTI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shotspotter with a $33.00 average price target, implying a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Shotspotter’s market cap is currently $296.2M and has a P/E ratio of 132.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. It offers solutions on a fobased subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.