B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Opera (OPRA)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Opera (OPRA – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.06, close to its 52-week low of $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and RumbleON.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Opera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Opera’s market cap is currently $826.4M and has a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers; as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.