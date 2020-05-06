B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.5% and a 23.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $4.50 average price target, which is a 45.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

National Cinemedia’s market cap is currently $241.6M and has a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCMI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.