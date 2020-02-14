B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT – Research Report), with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.74, close to its 52-week low of $7.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.9% and a 35.1% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.20, a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Liberty Oilfield Services’ market cap is currently $587.2M and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LBRT in relation to earlier this year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.