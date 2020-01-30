January 30, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on L Brands (LB)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on L Brands (LBResearch Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 44.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for L Brands with a $21.32 average price target, which is a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

Based on L Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion and GAAP net loss of $252 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.78 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $43 million.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

