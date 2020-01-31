B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.28, close to its 52-week high of $28.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Kulicke & Soffa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00, representing a 22.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kulicke & Soffa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $13.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.52 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.