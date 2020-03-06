B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Joint (JYNT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Joint (JYNT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 44.7% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Iteris, and Verso.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Joint with a $26.00 average price target.

Joint’s market cap is currently $208.5M and has a P/E ratio of 75.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 54.88.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.