January 24, 2020

B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

By Jason Carr

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 40.4% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Freeport-McMoRan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.21, implying a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $8.43. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has an average volume of 20.69M.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

