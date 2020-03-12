B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions (BLFS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.25, close to its 52-week low of $11.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #937 out of 6212 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioLife Solutions with a $24.00 average price target, an 86.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.44 and a one-year low of $11.89. Currently, BioLife Solutions has an average volume of 155.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLFS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.