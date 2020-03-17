March 17, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

B.Riley FBR Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on BBX Capital (BBX)

By Carrie Williams

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital (BBXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BBX Capital with a $8.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.45 and a one-year low of $1.56. Currently, BBX Capital has an average volume of 172.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BBX Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019