B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Hold Rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.31, close to its 52-week low of $15.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

Chatham Lodging has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.66 and a one-year low of $15.06. Currently, Chatham Lodging has an average volume of 236.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.