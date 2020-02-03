B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Zynex (ZYXI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.65.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 80.5% when recommending Zynex.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #534 out of 5852 analysts.

Zynex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Based on Zynex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.62 million.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.