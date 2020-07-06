B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Transcat (TRNS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Transcat (TRNS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6520 out of 6752 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Transcat with a $35.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Transcat’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.76 million and net profit of $2.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.49 million and had a net profit of $2.66 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRNS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Transcat, Inc. engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.