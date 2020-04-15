April 15, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on PRGX Global (PRGX)

By Jason Carr

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on PRGX Global (PRGXResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.5% and a 32.1% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PRGX Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.08 and a one-year low of $1.77. Currently, PRGX Global has an average volume of 76.58K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a business analytics and information services company. It operates through following segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services -Americas segment provides recovery audit services in U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment provides recovery audit services other than healthcare claims recovery audit services in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment is provided to clients on a global basis. PRGX Global was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019