B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on PCTEL (PCTI)

In a report released yesterday, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on PCTEL (PCTI – Research Report), with a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and MTBC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PCTEL is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.25.

PCTEL’s market cap is currently $122.8M and has a P/E ratio of 36.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.88.

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. The firms products deployed primarily in small cells, enterprise wi-fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial internet of things. It operates through Connected Solutions and RF Solutions segments. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.