B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on L Brands (LB)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on L Brands (LB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.96.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Hold with an average price target of $19.50, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

L Brands’ market cap is currently $5.24B and has a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.21.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International.