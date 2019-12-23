December 23, 2019   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

By Jason Carr

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on G-III Apparel Group (GIIIResearch Report) on December 19. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 47.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and Lululemon Athletica.

G-III Apparel Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.71, representing a 0.5% upside. In a report issued on December 4, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

G-III Apparel Group’s market cap is currently $1.55B and has a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019