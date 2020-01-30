B.Riley FBR Maintains a Hold Rating on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Hold rating on Dolby Laboratories (DLB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.84, close to its 52-week high of $70.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 36.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dolby Laboratories is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.00.

Dolby Laboratories’ market cap is currently $6.91B and has a P/E ratio of 28.26. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Steven Forshay, the SVP, Advanced Technology Group of DLB sold 16,932 shares for a total of $1,176,774.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.