B.Riley FBR Maintains a Hold Rating on Children’s Place (PLCE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Children’s Place (PLCE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.3% and a 31.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Children’s Place is a Hold with an average price target of $34.83, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $110.53 and a one-year low of $9.25. Currently, Children’s Place has an average volume of 1.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLCE in relation to earlier this year.

The Children’s Place, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Place and Baby Place. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.