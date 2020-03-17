B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Shotspotter (SSTI)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Shotspotter (SSTI – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 37.2% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Shotspotter has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.33.

Based on Shotspotter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $302K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSTI in relation to earlier this year.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world.