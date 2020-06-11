June 11, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Finjan Holdings (FNJN)

By Austin Angelo

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Finjan Holdings (FNJNResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Finjan Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.40 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Finjan Holdings has an average volume of 138.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Finjan Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company, which engages in the development and provision of cyber security technology and services. It operates through the following business lines: Intellectual Property Licensing and Enforcement; Mobile Security Application Development; Advisory Services; and Investing in Cybersecurity Technologies and Intellectual Property. The company was founded by Shlomo Touboul in 1996 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019