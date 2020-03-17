March 17, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Century Communities (CCS)

By Austin Angelo

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel maintained a Buy rating on Century Communities (CCSResearch Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.28, close to its 52-week low of $15.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Century Communities with a $36.67 average price target.

Century Communities’ market cap is currently $527.5M and has a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.50.

Century Communities, Inc. engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Jurney Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

