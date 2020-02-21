B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Primo Water (PRMW)

In a report released yesterday, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Primo Water (PRMW – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.39, close to its 52-week high of $16.35.

Anderson has an average return of 3.0% when recommending Primo Water.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #973 out of 5994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Primo Water with a $14.00 average price target.

Based on Primo Water’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $470K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRMW in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Richard A. Brenner, a Director at PRMW bought 22,085 shares for a total of $53,145.

Primo Water Corp. is provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers sold. It operates through the following segments: Refill, Exchange and Dispensers.