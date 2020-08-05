B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.4% and a 40.5% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, The ExOne Company, and S&W Seed Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Park-Ohio Holdings with a $20.50 average price target.

Park-Ohio Holdings’ market cap is currently $188.9M and has a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components. The Assembly Components segment manufactures cast aluminum components, automotive and industrial rubber and thermoplastic products, fuel filler and hydraulic assemblies for automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, heavy duty truck and marine equipment industries. It also provides value-added services such as design and engineering, machining and assembly. The Engineered Products segment operates a diverse group of niche manufacturing businesses that design and manufacture a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.