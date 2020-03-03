B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Granite Construction (GVA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Hold rating on Granite Construction (GVA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.95, close to its 52-week low of $19.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Quanta Services, Tutor Perini, and MasTec.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Granite Construction is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $26.00.

Based on Granite Construction’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.55 million.

Granite Construction, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials.