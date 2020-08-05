B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on GP Strategies (GPX)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on GP Strategies (GPX – Research Report), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 50.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GP Strategies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.17.

Based on GP Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $128 million and GAAP net loss of $1.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a net profit of $334K.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-Learning services, system hosting, training business process outsourcing and consulting services to companies in the electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial and other industries as well as to government agencies. The Professional & Technical Services segment provides training, consulting, engineering and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization and environmental services to large companies in the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries, federal and state government agencies and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training. The Performance Readiness Solutions provides performance consulting and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change management, knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing and sales enablement solutions in industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, services and higher education as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.